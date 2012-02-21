Feb 21 West Coast refined products prices
jumped on Tuesday due to BP Plc's idled 225,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) Cherry Point, Washington, refinery, the
third-largest on the West Coast, traders said.
Wholesale gasoline climbed 18 cents in the Los Angeles
market to sell at a 40-cent-a-gallon premium on top of April
NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.
In the Pacific Northwest, wholesale gasoline climbed 20
cents to sell at 25 cents on top of NYMEX RBOB.
Canadian crude oil markets had yet to register an effect
from BP temporarily idling the Cherry Point refinery, which
routinely receives between a third and a half of its monthly
crude shipments from Canadian producers.
The 300,000-bpd Trans Mountain Pipeline is able to move only
26.7 percent of crude volume nominated by oil companies, traders
said.
BP can either store or sell to other refiners any crude it
cannot use while the refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU) is
shut for repairs and other units are idled pending the CDU's
return.
Partial production at the refinery could be restored if BP
decides to begin running other production units with feedstocks
purchased from suppliers.
BP has been supplying customers with fuel on hand at the
refinery and arranging for replacement supply, the company has
said.
A BP spokesman confirmed that the refinery remained idle on
Tuesday as the company examines the crude unit for damage and
weighs options for returning it to production.
A Friday fire in the vacuum section of the crude
distillation unit burned for an hour. Only one minor injury was
reported due to the blaze.