(Adds gasoline exports)
NEW YORK Feb 17 U.S. gasoline margins fell by
more than 11 percent early on Friday, hitting one-year lows as
record inventories and signs of weakening demand dampen
expectations and upend trade flows.
The sharp drop in gasoline margins came as government data
showed U.S. gasoline inventories reached record highs amid
weakening demand at the pump. Trading houses such as Noble and
Mercuria have meanwhile booked cargoes for a highly unusual
route away from the gasoline-hungry U.S. East Coast to West
Africa.
The U.S. gasoline crack spread <RBc1-CLc1 >, a key indicator
of refining margins, fell 11.2 percent to a one-year low of
$9.50 cents a gallon in early trading on the New York Mercantile
Exchange.
U.S. gasoline demand growth will be lackluster this year
largely because the United States reached full employment last
year, Harry Tchilinguirian, BNP Paribas' global head of
commodity markets strategy, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum on
Friday.
"Given that we see U.S. refiners still producing at record
levels this summer, and that the demand backdrop is lackluster
in terms of growth, we would stay away from buying summer
gasoline cracks," he said.
Gasoline stocks rose by 2.8 million barrels
last week, pushing inventories of the fuel to a fresh record 259
million barrels, according to the latest data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration. U.S. East Coast gasoline
inventories have been at record high levels for weeks.
Inventories of gasoline have surged 10 percent since the end
of 2016, EIA data showed.
Overall demand for gasoline in the last four weeks was down
5.3 percent year-on-year at 8.43 million barrels per day (bpd).
The United States consumed more than 9 million bpd of
gasoline in 2016, making up nearly 10 percent of global oil
demand. The U.S. East Coast accounts for over a third of the
national consumption.
(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Paul Simao and
Meredith Mazzilli)