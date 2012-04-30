WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. gasoline prices fell in the latest week for the fourth straight week, the U.S. government said on Monday.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline fell 4 cents to $3.83 a gallon in the week ended Monday. U.S. gasoline prices were down 13.3 cents from year ago. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by David Gregorio)