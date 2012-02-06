WASHINGTON, Feb 6 U.S. gasoline prices
continue to climb and are now at their highest point since
mid-November, the U.S. Energy Department said on Monday.
The national price of regular unleaded gasoline rose 4.3
cents to $3.48 a gallon in the week ended Monday, the agency
said in its weekly survey of service stations.
The average cost of gasoline across the United States has
jumped nearly a dime over the past two weeks.
The U.S. weekly diesel fuel retail price rose 0.6 cent to
$3.86 a gallon, up 34.3 cents from a year ago.
Current From Prior From Year
Week Ago
Unleaded Gasoline $3.48 +4.3 cents +35.0 cents
Diesel $3.86 +0.6 cent +34.3 cents
(Reporting By Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)