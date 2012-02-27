* Gasoline prices up nearly 20 cents in 2 wks
* Prices in Calif. up more than 45 cents in 2 wks
* Obama facing criticism over rising gas prices
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 U.S. drivers paid 13
cents more at the pump in the past week, the government said
on Monday, reporting the biggest weekly spike in
nearly a year at a time of raging debate about energy policy in
a presidential election year.
U.S. gasoline prices have climbed nearly 20 cents in the
past two weeks, up 33.8 cents from a year ago, the U.S. Energy
Information Administration said in its weekly survey of service
stations.
Republicans have blamed rising fuel prices on the Obama
administration's decisions to limit offshore oil drilling and
delay approval of a big pipeline project from Canada. Democrats
cited speculation and have urged the administration to tap
strategic reserves, pressure producing nations to boost output,
and hasten development of energy alternatives.
The last time gasoline prices rose more than 13 cents a
gallon in one week was a 13.7 cent jump in early March 2011.
In California, gasoline prices jumped more than a quarter in
the past week, pushing the average to $4.29 a gallon -- up more
than 45 cents in the state in the past two weeks. The region has
dealt with the effects of the idling of the third-largest
refinery on the West Coast.
The spike in gasoline prices comes as oil prices hit their
highest level nearly 10 months last week on tensions with Iran.
Oil prices, which account for as much as 80 percent of the cost
of gasoline, settled at $108.56 a barrel on Monday.
Facing heat over rising fuel prices, President Barack Obama
on Monday welcomed a move by TransCanada to begin building the
southern portion of its Keystone XL pipeline, which would move a
glut of oil in Cushing, Oklahoma to Gulf coast refineries.
Analysts say this latest turn in the Keystone saga won't do
much to rein in fuel prices which have been rising on tensions
in the Mideast and not on a shortage in the United States.
Analysts also say Obama's announcement on Monday will not quiet
critics angry at the White House for rejecting the northern
portion of the Keystone pipeline that would transport Canadian
oil sands crude to the United States.
TransCanada said Monday that it was also re-applying for a
federal permit for the project's northern leg.
Republicans have said the administration's rejection of
TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline shows that the administration
is not fully committed to energy security.
Obama defended his administration's energy policies last
week, arguing that the United States cannot drill its way to low
energy prices.
Saying there is no "silver bullet" for energy prices, Obama
touted government efforts to support development of alternative
fuels for transportation and the increase in U.S. oil production
since he took office.
In 2011, U.S. oil production reached its highest level in
eight years. Still, critics complain that Obama's policies have
led to declines in oil development on federal land, while most
growth in oil output has come from private and state lands.
