WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. gasoline prices rose 3.6 cents in the past week, as fuel prices climbed at a slower pace, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

Gasoline prices have climbed 30.6 cents in the past four weeks, up 26.2 cents from a year earlier, the agency said in a weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)