WASHINGTON, March 26 U.S. drivers paid 5.1 cents per gallon more at the pump in the latest week, with prices reaching $3.92 cents a gallon, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

U.S. regular gasoline was up 32.2 cents a gallon from a year ago, the agency said in its weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)