Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. drivers paid 1.7 cents a gallon less at the pump in the past week, the second consecutive weekly decline, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday.
The gasoline price fell to $3.92 a gallon in the week ended Monday, just 7.8 cents more expensive than a year ago, the EIA said in its weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Carol Bishopric)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.