WASHINGTON, April 16 U.S. drivers paid 1.7 cents a gallon less at the pump in the past week, the second consecutive weekly decline, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday.

The gasoline price fell to $3.92 a gallon in the week ended Monday, just 7.8 cents more expensive than a year ago, the EIA said in its weekly survey of service stations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Carol Bishopric)