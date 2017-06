WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. drivers paid less at the gasoline pump for the third straight week, as declining oil prices continue to dampen fuel costs, the U.S. government said on Monday.

The national price for U.S. regular gasoline fell 5.2 cents to $3.87 a gallon in the week ended Monday. Gasoline prices were down nearly a penny from a year ago. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)