WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. gasoline prices
dropped for a third straight week and marked the first
year-on-year decline since October 2009, the Energy Department
said on Mo nday.
The national average price for U.S. regular gasoline fell to
$3.87 a gallon in the week ended Monday, down more than 5 cents
from the previous week, the Energy Information Administration
said in its weekly survey of service stations.
Surging fuel prices have become a hot button on the campaign
trail this election year, as Republicans sought to place blame
on the White House.
But a drop in the cost of oil has stymied gasoline's climb
toward $4 a gallon ahead of the summer driving season.
Gasoline fell nearly a penny from a year earlier. Prices
have gone up and down on weekly terms since 2009, but the past
week saw the first year-on-year decline over that period.
Sunoco said on Monday it would delay shuttering the
largest refinery on the U.S. East Coast, easing fears of a fuel
shortage in that region this summer. Sunoco is in talks with
private equity firm Carlyle Group LP on a potential joint
venture to run the plant.
The East Coast has been threatened with the loss of three
refineries due to poor margins, raising concerns about a
potential shortfall and helping to drive up prices.
Additional relief could come from a potential deal for Delta
Air Lines to buy ConocoPhillips' refinery in
Trainer, Pennsylvania.