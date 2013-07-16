BRIEF-Lloyd’s begins India operations, opens Mumbai branch
* Lloyd’s begins India operations, opens Mumbai branch (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy)
WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. gasoline prices could rise an additional 15 cents a gallon due to the recent spike in oil costs, U.S. Energy Information Administration head Adam Sieminski said on Tuesday.
"Our analysis basically says that ... it could be another 15 cents, but that depends on what happens in the market and other things," Sieminski told Reuters after a Senate hearing on gasoline prices.
Gasoline prices already jumped nearly 15 cents from a week ago to $3.64 a gallon on Monday, the EIA reported. (Reporting by Matt Haldane; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Civil judgment issued by beijing court on december 18, 2014 shall be rescinded
LONDON, April 5 Royal Bank of Scotland announced on Wednesday that the team managing its Williams & Glyn division of branches are leaving after the bank abandoned its seven-year-old plan to sell it to meet regulatory obligations.