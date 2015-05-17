May 17 The average price of a gallon of
regular-grade gasoline in the United States rose 22 cents over
the past three weeks to $2.82, according to a Lundberg survey
released on Sunday.
The average price per gallon, which has now jumped 35 cents
since April 10, is the highest seen by the survey since late
November, but is still nearly 93 cents lower than a year ago.
Rises in crude oil prices over the three-week period were
not driven by changes in oil supplies, said Trilby Lundberg,
publisher of the survey, but rather were caused by a recent
weakening of the dollar against key foreign currencies.
Prices should remain relatively low for the coming summer
driving season. "The chances are high that there will be small
or negligible price rises from here in the national average,
assuming no crude oil price spike in the near future," Lundberg
said.
The price increase for the nation would have been
substantially smaller if not for significant hikes in
California, the state with the highest gasoline consumption,
and the rest of the West Coast, Lundberg said.
In California, the average price rose 53 cents over the past
three weeks to $3.76 per gallon.
Nationally, among the panel of U.S. cities included in the
survey, the lowest price for a gallon of gasoline was found in
Baton Rouge, Louisiana at $2.32, while Los Angeles had the
highest at $3.95.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Eric Walsh)