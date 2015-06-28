NEW YORK, June 28 The average price of regular
grade gasoline fell by nearly 2 cents over the last two weeks,
the first nationwide price decline at the pumps after more than
two months of steady increases, according to the Lundberg survey
released on Sunday.
Drivers paid an average of $2.85 a gallon, 86 cents below
the average price paid at this time last year. Strong U.S. gas
supplies and steady crude oil prices point to likely further
declines in the coming weeks, said Trilby Lundberg, publisher of
the survey.
"In the absence of any significant rise in crude oil prices,
which have been quite stable over more than two months, the
flush supply and high refining capacity utilization in the U.S.
has offset the impact of our robustly growing gasoline demand,"
she said.
The lowest average-price gasoline in the survey of cities in
the lower 48 states was found in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.44
a gallon. The most expensive was San Diego, at $3.52 a gallon.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Matthew Lewis)