WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. environmental
regulator temporarily waived clean gasoline requirements through
Nov. 20 for 16 states on the eastern seaboard including New York
and New Jersey to help ease a supply crunch after super storm
Sandy hit the region.
"I have determined that an 'extreme and unusual fuel supply
circumstance' exists that will prevent the distribution of an
adequate supply of gasoline to consumers," Lisa Jackson, the
head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a letter on
Wednesday to governors of the states. They had requested a
waiver of requirements to sell reformulated gasoline (RFG) sold
in smog-plagued regions of the country.