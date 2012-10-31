* EPA waives clean gasoline rules for 16 states
* Waivers last through Nov 20
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 The U.S. environmental
regulator temporarily waived clean gasoline requirements through
Nov. 20 across the eastern seaboard to ease a supply crunch
after Hurricane Sandy.
"I have determined that an 'extreme and unusual fuel supply
circumstance' exists that will prevent the distribution of an
adequate supply of gasoline to consumers," Lisa Jackson, the
head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a letter on
Wednesday to governors of the states.
The governors of 16 states, including New York, New Jersey
and Pennsylvania, had requested a waiver in requirements to sell
reformulated gasoline, or RFG, in smog-plagued regions of the
country. The waiver also applies to states in the mid-Atlantic
including Maryland and states in the South including Tennessee,
North Carolina and South Carolina.
Sandy damaged petroleum storage facilities and caused
pipeline delays that are projected to prevent the distribution
of RFG in areas hit by the storm, Jackson said in the letter.
On Wednesday some drivers in New Jersey were forming long
lines to buy gasoline and causing traffic delays on at least one
highway. On Route 17 in the north of the state lines to buy
gasoline were backing up onto the road.
"Route 17 is like a parking lot with cars lined up in the
slow lane on both sides," said Erin Gardner, a motorist coming
home from work. "It's really bad out here."
Under the waiver the EPA will allow fuel retailers to sell
conventional gasoline in place of RFG effective immediately.
A copy of the letter can be seen here:
Earlier on Wednesday, the EPA granted a waiver for operators
of generators and pumps to use heating oil in place of ultra low
sulfur diesel to help ease a supply crunch of that fuel.
An energy expert said fuel waivers were one of the things
President Barack Obama can do to help people after the storm.
"There's not much they can do about getting the power back
on, but the government can at least lead on this so people know
things are going to get better," said Lucian Pugliaresi,
President of the Energy Policy Research Foundation, Inc.