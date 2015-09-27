NEW YORK, Sept 27 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States fell 9 cents in the past two
weeks as refiners and retailers reduced their profit margins to
sell more fuel, according to a Lundberg survey released on
Sunday.
Regular grade gasoline fell to $2.35 per gallon in the Sept.
25 survey from $2.44 on Sept. 11, when the previous survey was
taken. It has tumbled 36 cents over the past five weeks to the
lowest level since late February.
Compared with one year ago, the $2.35 average price was
$1.03 a gallon lower.
The latest decline came despite crude oil prices having
strengthened in the last five weeks, survey publisher Trilby
Lundberg said.
"The main reason for this is that both refiners and
retailers have reduced their own profit margins on gasoline,
which had last month been temporarily wider than usual, for the
sake of chasing sales," she said.
While 2015 gasoline demand is projected to be the highest
ever on record and show 2.6 percent growth over the previous
year, gasoline supply is even greater.
Unless a crude oil supply problem creates a dramatic spike
in oil prices, "we will probably have further cutting at the
pump," Lundberg said.
Gasoline prices could slip another 5 to 10 cents in coming
weeks and continue to decline as winter nears, Lundberg said.
The lowest average price per gallon in the lower 48 states
was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $1.92, and the highest in Los
Angeles, at $3.06.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Eric Walsh)