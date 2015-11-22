By Chris Prentice
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 22 The average price of gasoline
in the United States resumed its slide over the past two weeks,
dropping 11 cents to $2.14 a gallon, the lowest since late
January, according to a Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
The 5 percent decline in gasoline prices came as oil
refiners and gasoline wholesalers and retailers passed along
lower oil-buying prices to consumers, said survey publisher
Trilby Lundberg in emailed comments.
Current retail gas prices were 70 cents below the year-ago
period and at the lowest level since Jan. 23, when the average
price was $2.07 per gallon. Benchmark crude oil prices were
under pressure from hefty supplies and a strong U.S. dollar, the
report said.
"The pump price may well continue dropping during the rest
of November and into December," the report said, citing pressure
from "abundant" supplies and higher run-rates at U.S. refineries
at the end of the seasonal maintenance period.
Lower costs have been passed along the supply chain, and
refiners were also "sacrificing some of their gasoline margin,"
Lundberg added.
In the panel of cities in the lower 48 states, the low
average was Indianapolis at $1.79 and the high average was Los
Angeles at $2.76 a gallon.
Prices had been up in the previous two-week period, snapping
a 19-week slide.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Peter Cooney)