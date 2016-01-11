NEW YORK Jan 10 The average price of a gallon
of regular-grade gasoline in the United States fell 1 cent over
the past three weeks to $2.05, according to a Lundberg survey
released on Sunday.
The price was 15 cents lower than this time last year and
nearly the lowest in seven years as the tumbling price of oil
continues to drag prices downward, said survey publisher Trilby
Lundberg.
Another factor contributing to low prices at the pump is
ample gasoline inventories as U.S. refiners continue to churn
out products, Lundberg said.
The high production levels, which were most noticeable
following Jan. 6, have contributed to falling wholesale gasoline
prices, Lundberg said.
"These price cuts from U.S. refiners going into wholesale
gasoline markets are on their way to retail pumps," she said.
"We can expect a few pennies decline over the next several days
at the pump."
In the Lundberg panel of large cities in 48 states, the low
average retail price was in St. Louis, Missouri, at $1.64 per
gallon, and the high was Los Angeles, at $3.01 a gallon.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)