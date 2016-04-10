April 10 The average price of a gallon of
gasoline in the United States gained 8 cents in the past three
weeks, according to a survey released on Sunday.
Regular-grade gasoline climbed to around $2.10 a gallon in
the Friday survey, from $2.02 a gallon on March 18, survey
publisher Trilby Lundberg said in an interview.
The latest price was the highest since Dec. 4, Lundberg said
in an interview. Gasoline prices have risen 33 cents since Feb.
19, she said.
The recent rise in gasoline prices has little to do with U.S
crude oil prices, Lundberg said.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 inched up to $39.72 cents on Friday
from $39.44 on March 18.
"Even if crude oil prices keep meandering with no decisive
climb, we may still see pump prices rise short-term," Lundberg
said.
The rise in gasoline prices is partly because of a seasonal
increase in demand as more people are on the road as the weather
improves and the days are longer. The improvement in the economy
has also led to more auto sales, Lundberg said.
Many U.S. refiners are also still preparing summer-grade
gasoline, which costs more to make because it has a lower vapor
pressure to prevent smog, she said. The deadline in most of the
country to make summer-grade gasoline is May 1.
In the Lundberg panel of about 2,500 gas stations in large
cities in 48 states, the lowest average retail price for
gasoline was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $1.67 per gallon, and the
highest was in Los Angeles at $2.80 a gallon.
