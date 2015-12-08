(New throughout, adding latest market moves, comments and
context)
By Barani Krishnan
Dec 8 Gasoline futures fell to near 7-year lows
in New York trading on Tuesday as the selloff in crude oil
extended to a relatively stable spot on the U.S. petroleum
complex.
RBOB gasoline's front-month contract on the New York
Mercantile Exchange traded just above $1.20 a gallon by 10:11
a.m. EST (1511 GMT), after hitting a session low at $1.1979.
That was the lowest for a front RBOB contract since February
2009, Reuters data showed.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
fell under $38 a barrel while global crude benchmark Brent
broke below $40 as oil prices plumbed new lows since the
2008/2009 financial crisis after producer group OPEC all but
abandoned at its meeting on Friday attempts at price support.
"Gasoline shows new signs of weakness," said Scott Shelton,
broker and commodities specialist at ICAP in Durham, North
Carolina. "It appears that we will see progressively weaker
prints into the middle of next week."
Until a few weeks ago, RBOB had been shielded from the rout
in oil, trading between $1.30 and $1.40 a gallon, and lending
support on some days to crude markets.
On Monday, heating oil, also known as ultralow sulfur
diesel, hit near 7-year lows along with WTI and Brent. But RBOB
was relatively steady, sliding to just one-month lows.
The strength was partly due to the de-stocking of crude
ahead of the year-end tax season that often results in higher
refinery runs for gasoline, traders said.
Warmer-than-usual autumn weather and low pump prices have
combined to create more road travels this time of year, some
dealers said, giving refiners a steady profit margin above $13 a
barrel for gasoline CL-RB1=R.
On Tuesday, forward contracts of RBOB through 2017 <0#RB:>
were trading at a premium to their previous months, indicating
to some that gasoline could pick up faster than thought.
"Gasoline's trading range since October has been broken and
in the short-term, when looking at front-month gasoline futures,
the trend is now bearish," said David Thompson at
Washington-based commodities brokerage Powerhouse.
"But gasoline contracts with the summer grade specs are
still holding within their trading ranges," he said.
Jeffrey Grossman of New York-based BRG Brokerage concurred.
"I certainly see more reward to the upside here. The key is not
to go broke waiting for a correction."
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alistair Bell)