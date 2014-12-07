Dec 7 The average price of a gallon of gasoline
in the United States has dropped one dollar since early May, the
lowest price in more than four years, according to the Lundberg
survey released Sunday.
Prices for regular-grade gasoline fell to $2.72 a gallon,
down 12 cents since the last survey two week ago.
The recent drop has been compared by many to the extreme
price plunges that took place after the 2008 recession.
The decline in prices was driven by slower demand coupled
with dramatic growth in oil supply production, especially in
North America and Canada. The strengthening U.S. dollar also
played a role.
"We may see a few more pennies drop before Christmas," said
the survey's publisher, Trilby Lundberg. "All this presupposes
that crude oil prices don't bounce up significantly in the near
future."
The highest price within the survey area in 48 U.S. states
was recorded in San Francisco at $3.04 per gallon, with the
lowest in Albuquerque, at $2.38 per gallon.
