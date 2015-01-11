By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK Jan 11 The average price of a gallon
of gasoline in the United States fell 27 cents in the past three
weeks, falling to its lowest level since April 2009, according
to the Lundberg survey released Sunday.
Prices for regular grade gasoline fell to $2.20 a gallon in
the survey dated Jan. 9 from the previous survey on Dec 19.
The recent drop has taken prices down more than $1.14 a
gallon from the same period a year ago, a move caused by the oil
price slump that started in June.
"The crude oil market was the driving force because of the
ongoing supply and demand situations," said the survey's
publisher, Trilby Lundberg.
U.S. crude futures have halved since the summer on
the back of lackluster demand and over-supplied markets. On
Friday, both Brent and U.S. crude continued their slide, hitting
April 2009 levels and ending down for a seventh straight week.
The highest price within the survey area in the 48
contiguous U.S. states was recorded in San Francisco at $2.66
per gallon, with the lowest in Albuquerque, New Mexico at $1.76.
While both crude and gasoline prices have fallen, the
discounts from U.S. refiners would have been deeper if not for
the recent spike in ethanol prices, Lundberg added. Refiners are
mandated by the government to add a certain amount of biofuel to
gasoline and other products.
