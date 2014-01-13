(Adds more comments from Obama and Gates, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 13 President Barack Obama on
Monday rejected criticism from former Defense Secretary Robert
Gates, who questioned whether the president supported his own
policy toward Afghanistan.
Answering questions during an Oval Office appearance, Obama
said Gates was an outstanding defense secretary and that because
of the strategy that the Obama administration formulated, the
United States will have concluded combat operations in
Afghanistan by the end of this year.
"I think what's important is that we got the policy right
but that this is hard and it always has been," Obama said.
Gates, who was defense secretary from 2006 to 2010, wrote a
memoir released this week entitled "Duty" that complains that
Obama did not believe in his own strategy and "doesn't consider
the war to be his."
"Just as I have continued to have faith in our mission, most
importantly I've had unwavering confidence in our troops, in
their performance in some of the most difficult situations,"
Obama said.
He said the United States and its coalition partners still
have troops in harm's way and "we need to see this job all the
way through."
After Obama was elected in 2008 to succeed Republican
President George W. Bush, Gates agreed to Obama's request that
he remain as defense secretary, becoming the first Pentagon
chief to serve presidents of different parties.
Obama has made no secret of wanting to extract U.S. troops
from Afghanistan.
His administration is currently locked in a test of wills
with Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. If a contingent of U.S.
troops is to remain in Afghanistan after the final pullout at
the end of this year, then the Afghan government must sign a
bilateral security agreement.
Afghanistan has so far refused to do so, leaving White House
officials to warn that all U.S. troops will pull out at the end
of the year with no deal.
Gates, in interviews, has sought to temper some of his
criticism of the president in his book.
"The truth is we had a very good personal relationship,"
Gates told National Public Radio. "We discussed our differences
openly. He was always civil and kind to me, gave me a lot of
trust and confidence."
