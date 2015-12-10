(Adds details of development corporation)
NEW YORK Dec 10 The tunnel replacement portion
of the Gateway trans-Hudson River project could cost $10
billion, according to early estimates, Patrick Foye, the
executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey, said at a board meeting on Thursday.
Foye told the public meeting the figure was "very"
preliminary. The total cost of the project has been reported at
around $20 billion but no detailed analyses or breakdown have
been done. Experts at national rail network Amtrak have said it
is too early to have an accurate estimate.
As well as the new tunnel, the project includes new bridges,
track and upgrades to train stations in Newark, New Jersey, and
Manhattan.
Such a major infrastructure project marks a return to the
Port Authority's roots. The interstate agency was established in
1921 to develop the region's infrastructure. It is jointly
controlled New York and New Jersey.
The Gateway Project is essential to the region. The existing
rail tunnel under the Hudson River transports 200,000 commuters
into Manhattan each day. The tunnel, built in 1910, was badly
damaged during superstorm Sandy in 2012.
Foye said federal authorities should expedite the permitting
process. He said cutting that process by one year could save $1
billion. "It is imperative that we find a way to accelerate the
permitting of the project," said Foye.
Officials from the Port Authority will meet with the
project's federal partners - Amtrak and the U.S. Department of
Transportation - on Monday, Foye said.
Amtrak, which is funded by the U.S. Congress, may contribute
revenues to the project from its Northeast Corridor operation,
which includes New York and New Jersey.
The federal government has agreed to finance half of the
project's cost. New York, New Jersey and the Port Authority will
need to find the other half.
Officials at the board meeting said the assets of the
Gateway Project will likely be owned by a special purpose
corporation set up to manage the project. Foye said it was still
too early to say if the local portion of the financing would be
done entirely through the corporation.
The board officially endorsed the creation of the entity -
the Gateway Development Corporation - at the meeting. The Port
Authority will be represented on the board by commissioners
Richard Bagger and Michael Fascitelli, Foye said.
