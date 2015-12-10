(Adds details of development corporation)

NEW YORK Dec 10 The tunnel replacement portion of the Gateway trans-Hudson River project could cost $10 billion, according to early estimates, Patrick Foye, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said at a board meeting on Thursday.

Foye told the public meeting the figure was "very" preliminary. The total cost of the project has been reported at around $20 billion but no detailed analyses or breakdown have been done. Experts at national rail network Amtrak have said it is too early to have an accurate estimate.

As well as the new tunnel, the project includes new bridges, track and upgrades to train stations in Newark, New Jersey, and Manhattan.

Such a major infrastructure project marks a return to the Port Authority's roots. The interstate agency was established in 1921 to develop the region's infrastructure. It is jointly controlled New York and New Jersey.

The Gateway Project is essential to the region. The existing rail tunnel under the Hudson River transports 200,000 commuters into Manhattan each day. The tunnel, built in 1910, was badly damaged during superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Foye said federal authorities should expedite the permitting process. He said cutting that process by one year could save $1 billion. "It is imperative that we find a way to accelerate the permitting of the project," said Foye.

Officials from the Port Authority will meet with the project's federal partners - Amtrak and the U.S. Department of Transportation - on Monday, Foye said.

Amtrak, which is funded by the U.S. Congress, may contribute revenues to the project from its Northeast Corridor operation, which includes New York and New Jersey.

The federal government has agreed to finance half of the project's cost. New York, New Jersey and the Port Authority will need to find the other half.

Officials at the board meeting said the assets of the Gateway Project will likely be owned by a special purpose corporation set up to manage the project. Foye said it was still too early to say if the local portion of the financing would be done entirely through the corporation.

The board officially endorsed the creation of the entity - the Gateway Development Corporation - at the meeting. The Port Authority will be represented on the board by commissioners Richard Bagger and Michael Fascitelli, Foye said. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Alan Crosby and James Dalgleish)