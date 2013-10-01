By Robbie Ward
| TUPELO, Miss.
TUPELO, Miss. Oct 1 A rural northeast
Mississippi community discriminated against a lesbian woman by
denying her a license to reopen a bar catering to gays and
lesbians, a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday claims.
The lawsuit was filed by the Alabama-based Southern Poverty
Law Center and said the town of Shannon discriminated against
Pat "PJ" Newton and violated her civil rights to free speech and
equal protection.
It accused the town, the mayor and the aldermen of denying
the license because Newton's bar would cater to gays and
lesbians, and not because she failed to meet any criteria for
opening and operating a business in Shannon.
During the town meeting in June when Shannon aldermen denied
the license request, about 40 residents attended to oppose the
bar, and delivered a petition with more than 100 signatures from
people who objected.
Shannon attorney Gary Carnathan said he had not yet seen the
lawsuit and could not comment. However, he said there was no
mention of sexual orientation at the June meeting.
"There wasn't ever any mention about gay or straight or
anything when it was brought up," Carnathan said. "It was only
brought up after it was initially declined."
Town officials say they voted against having any other bar
in the community of about 1,700 residents. The town has a liquor
store and two existing bars.
Newton, 55, operated the bar, called O'Haras, in the
community from 1994 to 1998. Now living in Memphis, Newton said
she decided to reopen it after numerous gays and lesbians in
northeast Mississippi said they wanted a place where they could
feel comfortable and unwind without feeling threatened.
Shannon is about 11 miles from Tupelo, home of the
conservative American Family Association.
Tension felt by gays in the region was highlighted in the
2006 documentary, "Small Town Gay Bar," which featured the
Shannon bar. It later operated under a different name after
Newton sold it, and it closed a few years ago.
Newton said she didn't know there was any opposition until
she appeared at the town meeting to ask for the license.
"If I'd been a straight redneck from Shannon, nobody would
have cared," Newton said recently.
She said she had already signed a lease on the property and
had begun making improvements, and pays rent and utility bills
even though she is unable to open.
The lawsuit asks the court to award damages for lost revenue
and expenses, issue an injunction allowing the bar to open and
award legal fees.
David Dinielli, the Southern Poverty Law Center's deputy
legal director, said Newton met all requirements to open the
business.
"The facts and circumstances make it clear that something
else was at play here," he said.
The California law firm Hogan Lovells is also working on the
case, which is: Pat "PJ" Newton and O'Hara's v. Town of Shannon,
Mississippi, et al, filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Mississippi, 1:13-cv-00187-JMV
