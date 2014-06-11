By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 Los Angeles tops the list of
U.S. cities most friendly to lesbians, gays, bisexuals and
transgender people, according to a
newly compiled "Queer Index" released on Wednesday by an online
news site.
New York, San Francisco and Des Moines followed, said
Vocativ, a site that uses its technology to mine Internet data.
Los Angeles ranked especially high for couples but also has
a "healthy dating pool," it said. New York remains a "mecca for
gay and gender-variant youth," while San Francisco "has a queer
heart that keeps on ticking."
Calling the No. 4 ranking of Des Moines a "major
jaw-dropper," Vocativ said the Iowa city earned points for an
inclusive attitude toward adoption and marriage equality.
Vocativ said it compiled data relevant to LGBT life in the
nation's 100 most populous metropolitan areas to measure 16
factors such as same-sex marriage laws, hate crimes and hate
groups, gay-friendly businesses, accessibility to adoption and
hookup opportunities.
"Let's face it: A great many places across America are still
not that welcoming of the LGBT community," it wrote. "But there
are beacons of hope - as well as cities quietly changing - and
hence, the Queer Index was born."
Among other cities on the list were Chattanooga, Tennessee,
at No. 21 with a gay city council member and domestic
partnership benefits for city employees, and Buffalo, New York,
at No. 34 with a popular Pride Parade, no hate crimes and
galleries and cinemas that cater to a gay population, it said.
The full list of cities:
1. Los Angeles
2. New York
3. San Francisco
4. Des Moines
5. Chicago
6. Seattle
7. Albany, New York
8. Rochester, New York
9. Denver
10. Madison, Wisconsin
11. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
12. Hartford, Connecticut
13. Providence, Rhode Island
14. San Diego, California
15. Washington, D.C.
16. Portland, Oregon
17. San Jose, California
18. Boston
19. Sacramento, California
20. Minneapolis
21. Chattanooga, Tennessee
22. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
23. Honolulu
24. Riverside, California
25. Las Vegas
26. Worcester, Massachusetts
27. Fresno, California
28. Philadelphia
29. Stockton, California
30. Atlanta
31. New Haven, Connecticut
32. Syracuse, New York
33. Bakersfield, California
34. Buffalo, New York
35. Oxnard, California
(Editing by Jim Loney)