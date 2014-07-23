France arrests men suspected of planning attack ahead of elections
PARIS Two men arrested in Marseille on Tuesday planned an "imminent and violent attack" ahead of the first round of France's presidential election on Sunday, authorities said.
DENVER A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Colorado's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, but temporarily stayed his ruling until the issue is decided by a higher court.
U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore, found in favor of six same-sex couples who filed a lawsuit challenging the state's 2006 constitutional amendment that defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman.
Moore's 12-page written ruling is the latest in a series of decisions by state and federal judges who have knocked down state bans on gay marriage, but then put their rulings on hold pending appeal.
Emboldened by a landmark U.S. appeals court ruling in June that found in favor of gay marriage in neighboring Utah that was itself put on hold, a handful of county clerks in Colorado had begun issuing marriage licenses despite a state ban on gay nuptials.
Colorado's Supreme Court last week ordered the Denver County clerk to stop issuing licenses to same-sex couples pending the resolution of an appeal by the state's attorney general.
Denver County Clerk Debra Johnson began handing out licenses to gay couples on July 10, hours after a state judge backed a clerk in Boulder, Hillary Hall, who has issued more than 150 licenses since late June.
WASHINGTON When U.S. President Donald Trump boasted early last week that he had sent an "armada" as a warning to North Korea, the aircraft carrier strike group he spoke of was still far from the Korean peninsula, and headed in the opposite direction.