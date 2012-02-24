By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 24 The U.S.
House of Representatives will appeal a judge's ruling that
struck down a key provision of the federal Defense of Marriage
Act, according to a court filing on Friday.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in San Francisco ruled
earlier this week that a federal government worker should be
allowed to enroll her same-sex spouse in her health insurance,
and deemed part of DOMA unconstitutional.
Attorney General Eric Holder and President Barack Obama have
also called DOMA unconstitutional and said that while they would
continue to enforce it, they would quit defending it in court.
In response, the House of Representatives - which
is controlled by Republicans - stepped in to defend the law. It
will appeal White's ruling to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, according to the filing.
A federal judge in Massachusetts issued a similar ruling
against DOMA in 2010, and that case is on appeal in the 1st
Circuit.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; Editing by Eric Walsh)