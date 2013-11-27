(Corrects spelling of Lambda in second paragraph)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO Nov 27 A Chicago woman who is dying of
cancer wed her partner on Wednesday in the first legal gay
marriage to be celebrated in Illinois, six months before the
state's law recognizing gay unions takes effect.
The cancer patient, Vernita Gray, 64, and Patricia Ewert,
65, were wed in a private ceremony in their Chicago home two
days after they were granted an emergency marriage license in
federal court, according to Lambda Legal, a legal group that
advocates for gay rights.
Illinois' gay marriage law, signed by Gov. Pat Quinn last
week, does not take effect until June 1, 2014. The couple had
sued, arguing the delay discriminated against them by preventing
the couple from marrying before Gray's death.
"I'm so excited for us and for the community, for today is a
beginning. One so richly deserved," said Gray in a statement.
Illinois last week became the 16th state to recognize
same-sex marriages. That was the latest in a series of gay
rights victories, as Hawaii earlier in the month approved gay
marriages and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in October
dropped his appeal of a court ruling that legalized same-sex
nuptials.
