Jan 15 Michigan must recognize the legal
marriages of about 300 same-sex couples who were wed in the
state in a one-day period last year after a federal court struck
down a ban on gay marriage and before the decision was put on
hold by a U.S. appeals court, a judge ruled Thursday.
The same-sex couples who married in Michigan during that
brief period acquired a fundamental right under the U.S.
Constitution even though a U.S. appeals court has reversed the
2014 decision that struck down the Michigan law, U.S. District
Court Judge Mark Goldsmith ruled.
"In these circumstances, what the state has joined together,
it may not put asunder," Goldsmith said in a written opinion,
which he put on hold for 21 days.
Eight same-sex couples had challenged Michigan's refusal to
recognize their marriages entered into after a federal judge
ruled on the afternoon of March 21 that the state's ban was
unconstitutional and before a 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals
stay closed the window the next day.
The ruling on Thursday comes as the U.S. Supreme Court
considers whether to take up cases concerning gay marriage bans
in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee, all part of the
Cincinnati-based 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that upheld
same-sex marriage bans in November.
The 6th Circuit decision stands in contrast with four other
U.S. appeals court circuits that have struck down bans, a split
that increases the likelihood that the Supreme Court will take
up the matter.
