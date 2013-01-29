* Urgent call to donors ahead of March Supreme Court
arguments
* Mormon fundraising falls off after 2008 California battle
* Big donor sees "intensity of anger" over gay marriage
issue
By Dan Levine and Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 29 Foes of same-sex marriage
are laboring to pay the tab for an epic legal case now before
the U.S. Supreme Court, as the movement suffers from fundraising
shortfalls that could sap its strength in future battles.
ProtectMarriage.com, the advocacy group defending a
California gay marriage ban now under review by the high court,
showed a $2 million deficit in its legal fund at the end of 2011
- the third year in a row that expenses exceeded donations,
federal tax records show.
The 2012 accounts are not yet available. ProtectMarriage.com
says it has since covered the 2011 shortfall. However, it is
still $700,000 short in fundraising for its Supreme Court costs,
according to a ProtectMarriage.com attorney, Andrew Pugno. That
message has gone out to donors, with some urgency, as the
Supreme Court prepares to hear arguments in March in its first
thorough review of same-sex marriage.
"Unless the pace of donations starts to pick up right away,
we could soon be forced over a financial cliff,"
ProtectMarriage.com said in an email to donors earlier this
month.
ProtectMarriage.com's lead outside counsel, Charles Cooper,
has not stopped work on the Supreme Court case, although he
declined to comment on financial arrangements with
clients.
But gay marriage opponents' money problems go beyond legal
fees for the landmark case: they were vastly outspent in four
state ballot campaigns last fall, and lost all of those races.
While the best case for gay marriage opponents is that it
becomes a state-by-state battle, that is a potentially grueling,
expensive proposition for both sides, in which fundraising would
be critical.
In Washington state, for instance, gay marriage opponents
raised $2.8 million, compared with $12.6 million for gay
marriage supporters. That's a dramatic shift from the 2008
electoral battle over California's Proposition 8, the state's
ban on gay marriage, when ProtectMarriage.com took in $40
million to nearly match its opponents, and went on to win.
The fund-raising fall-off is a result of donor fatigue, the
dramatic rise in public support for gay marriage and the
softening of some major gay marriage opponents, including the
Mormon Church, people involved with the campaigns say. Both
individuals and institutions opposed to gay marriage say many
are fearful of being associated with the cause.
"On the New York cocktail party circuit, the intensity of
anger over the marriage issue has made being pro-life easy,"
said Sean Fieler, who runs the New York City hedge fund Equinox
Partners. Fieler has donated over $1 million to gay marriage
opponents such as the National Organization for Marriage.
The Supreme Court will review both the Proposition 8 case
and a challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), the
federal law which defines marriage as between a man and a woman.
A ruling is expected by the end of June.
A group of corporations opposed to DOMA has formed the
Business Coalition for DOMA Repeal, including Marriott
International Inc, Aetna Inc, eBay Inc, and Thomson Reuters
Corp, the corporate parent of Reuters News.
If the high court recognizes a constitutional right to
marriage, then California's Prop 8 and other state bans would be
abolished, along with DOMA's core. However, the high court could
avoid addressing the fundamental issue of a constitutional right
to marriage by ruling that it's a matter for states to decide.
Pugno says that fundraising for ProtectMarriage.com has
never been easy. However, he said he does not think changing
attitudes are the problem.
"I don't detect a decrease in enthusiasm," he said. "What I
detect is a certain degree of fatigue after having to
essentially fight this issue non-stop since 2004, when the mayor
in San Francisco started issuing marriage licenses."
When then-Mayor Gavin Newsom authorized gay couples to wed,
the U.S. public opposed same sex marriage by 60-31 percent,
according to Pew Research Center polling. California's state
Supreme Court voided Newsom's unilateral action, but in the
spring of 2008 ruled that the gay marriage bans on the books
were unconstitutional. Thousands of same-sex couples flocked to
the altar.
That touched off the campaign to pass Prop 8, a state
constitutional amendment defining marriage as between a man and
a woman. ProtectMarriage.com ran aggressive television ads and
tapped into a network of religious organizations to help get out
the vote - and to raise money.
MORMON METAMORPHOSIS
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of
the most visible Prop 8 supporters. The Prop 8 campaign garnered
over 1,000 donations from the Mormon-dominated state of Utah,
and the initiative passed by nearly five percentage points.
But the image-conscious Mormon church came under fierce
attack from gay rights supporters nationwide. Now, Mormon
leaders speak about the need to respect all individuals and
established a website, www.mormonsandgays.org, to help gays stay
in the church.
Mormon fundraising to oppose gay marriage has plummeted. In
Washington state, for example, gay marriage opponents netted
just four donations from Utah, for $197.50. Utahns donated $2.7
million to back California's Prop 8 four years earlier.
Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said it would be inaccurate to
link the fundraising issues of other groups with any supposed
softening of the Church's commitment to exclusively heterosexual
marriage.
"We believe that marriage is defined as between a man and a
woman and that sexual activity outside of marriage is wrong," he
said. "Our deep desire to be sure that all people know they are
loved and valued does not define a shift in our position on
marriage."
The U.S. public now favors gay marriage 48-43 percent,
according to Pew. Fred Sainz, a spokesman for gay advocacy group
Human Rights Campaign, says there is "zero doubt" that the
fundraising problems reflect a lack of momentum for gay marriage
foes.
A SUPREME BILL
After Prop 8 passed, two former adversaries in the Bush vs
Gore dispute over the 2000 presidential election, Theodore Olson
and David Boies, teamed up to challenge the ban. They won a
trial court order striking down Prop 8, which is on hold pending
Supreme Court review.
At the close of 2009, ProtectMarriage.com had a deficit of
roughly $220,000, but the trial was expensive: Cooper's firm
billed $4.5 million in 2010 and total expenses came to $6.1
million, for a year-end deficit of $1.8 million.
ProtectMarriage.com raised $2.5 million in 2011, but it
still fell more than $200,000 short of that year's expenses,
leaving a cumulative deficit of $2 million. Pugno said that debt
was paid by the end of last year and that grassroots donations
in 2012 were down only 3 percent from 2011.
By comparison, the American Foundation for Equal Rights -
which sponsored Olson and Boies' challenge - reported a $2.7
million surplus at the end of March 2011. AFER outraised
ProtectMarriage.com, but the gay rights group also got a much
better deal from its lawyers: Olson and Boies' two law firms
billed about $1.5 million during the trial year.
The possibility that the Supreme Court will strike down all
gay marriage bans has created an overhang for donors who don't
want to waste their money, Pugno says. But donors would be
energized, he said, if ProtectMarriage.com wins the case.
"I think our support would be strengthened by the assurance
to donors that their vote would matter," Pugno said.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Peter Henderson; Editing by
Jonathan Weber, Mary Milliken and Claudia Parsons)