NEW YORK Oct 18 New Jersey's highest court on
Friday said gay marriages can go forward starting on Monday,
denying the state's request to put them on hold while its appeal
is considered.
Governor Chris Christie had asked the New Jersey Supreme
Court to freeze a state judge's ruling legalizing gay marriage
until it hears the case in January and issues a final decision.
But the court found that the state had "not shown a reasonable
probability it will succeed on the merits," according to a
unanimous ruling.
Judge Mary Jacobson in Mercer County Superior Court in
Trenton ruled three weeks ago in favor of several gay couples
who had challenged the state's civil union law, finding that it
unfairly restricted federal benefits that are guaranteed for
heterosexual married couples.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Scott Malone)