HARRISBURG Pa. A federal judge on Tuesday struck down Pennsylvania's ban on same-sex marriage, the latest in a series of court decisions across the nation determining gay couples' rights to wed.

The ruling makes Pennsylvania the 19th U.S. state to allow gay marriage in a trend that has gained momentum since the Supreme Court ruled last June that legally married same-sex couples are eligible for federal benefits.

