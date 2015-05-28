NEW YORK May 28 Amid evidence of fraud in a
high-profile study on how canvassers can convince people to back
same-sex marriage, the journal Science, which published the
study, retracted it on Thursday.
The senior author agreed to the retraction, Science
editor-in-chief Marcia McNutt said in a statement on the
journal's website. The graduate student accused of making up
data, lying about funding and other violations has not.
The study, which received widespread coverage when it was
published, tested a longstanding theory in social science that
contact with targets of prejudice can reduce intolerance.
Specifically, the study examined whether door-to-door
canvassers who identify as gay can convince people to support
same-sex marriage and do so more effectively than heterosexual
canvassers.
The authors, UCLA graduate student Michael LaCour and
Columbia University political scientist Donald Green, concluded
that canvassers who tell voters that they are gay can indeed
change minds on same-sex marriage. That result, the authors
said, was based on a survey of some 9,500 people in California.
When other scientists were unable to replicate key aspects
of the study, they began digging into it, including contacting
the polling company that reportedly did the 9,500-person survey.
The firm, Qualtrics, claimed it "had no familiarity with the
project" and "denied having the capabilities to perform many
aspects" of the survey LaCour and Green described, graduate
students David Brockman and Joshua Kalla of the University of
California, Berkeley, wrote in a timeline they posted online.
In her retraction notice, McNutt said that the Green and
LaCour paper had lied about paying people to participate in the
supposed survey, lied about being funded by prominent groups
including the Ford Foundation and failed to produce the original
data it was based on.
Last week Green asked that the paper be retracted, telling
Science in a letter that he was "deeply embarrassed by this turn
of events and apologize to the editors, reviewers, and readers"
of the journal.
LaCour has not agreed to have the paper retracted, McNutt
said. He has said he stands by the reported findings and told
the Retraction Watch blog last week that he "will supply a
definitive response" to the allegations and is "gather(ing)
evidence and relevant information."
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)