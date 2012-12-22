By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 A California ban on
controversial therapy designed to reverse homosexuality in
children cannot be enforced while the constitutionality of the
law is being challenged in court, a U.S. appeals court ruled
late on Friday.
California's Democratic Governor Jerry Brown signed the ban
into law in September, making the nation's most populous state
the first to ban so-called conversion therapy among youths.
Earlier this month U.S. District Court Judge Kimberly Mueller
denied an injunction request against the law filed by the
National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality
and the American Association of Christian Counselors, as well as
unnamed individuals who sued shortly after the law was signed.
Those groups appealed Mueller's ruling. In a brief order on
Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco
put the law on hold during the appeals process. The law had been
scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.
"California was correct to outlaw this unsound and harmful
practice, and the Attorney General will vigorously defend this
law," said Lynda Gledhill, a spokeswoman for California Attorney
General Kamala Harris.
In a press release on Friday, Liberty Counsel attorneys who
represent the plaintiffs praised the order.
"The minors we represent have not and do not want to act on
same-sex attractions, nor do they want to engage in such
behavior," said lead counsel Matthew Staver.
"They are greatly benefiting from counseling."
In its brief supporting the law, California state attorneys
wrote that it regulates professional conduct, not
constitutionally protected speech.
"The statute is based on a scientific and professional
consensus reached decades ago that homosexuality is a normal
expression of human sexuality," state attorneys wrote, "and not
a disease, condition or disorder in need of a 'cure.'"
Attorneys for both sides are scheduled to file further legal
briefs at the 9th Circuit in January.
The case in the 9th Circuit is David H. Pickup et al. vs.
Edmund G. Brown et al., 12-17681.
(Reporting By Dan Levine in Oakland, California; editing by
Todd Eastham)