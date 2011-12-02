GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, U.S. bond yields rise as Fed meets
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 2 General Electric Co and Rolls Royce are dropping their effort to build an alternate engine for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 joint strike fighter, giving up on what they said could be a $100 billion market.
The decision to end self-funding of the project, which the companies announced on Friday, is a boost for United Technologies Corp's Pratt & Whitney unit, which builds the engine used in F-35's early production models.
* Short-dated U.S. bond yields hit multi-week peaks ahead of Fed meeting (Update with U.S. markets opening, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)
* Called 64,625 Class B Preferred Shares, Series 3 for cash redemption on June 26, representing about 3.636% of outstanding preferred shares