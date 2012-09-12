(Corrects to say Geithner will attend IMF, World Bank meetings
in Tokyo not G20 finance ministers' meeting)
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner will meet India's new finance minister in
October and then travel to Japan for the annual meetings of the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank, the Treasury
Department said on Wednesday.
Geithner, who will be traveling just weeks ahead of the
November U.S. presidential election, will discuss efforts to
boost global stability and economic growth while attending the
IMF and World Bank meetings in Tokyo, the department said.
