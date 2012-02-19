WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner said on Sunday the United States would encourage the International Monetary Fund to support an agreement on Greek economic reforms that had been agreed to by Greek leaders.

"This is a very strong and very difficult package of reforms, deserving of support of the international community and the IMF," Geithner said in a statement welcoming the rescue package for Greece which is expected to be approved by euro zone finance ministers on Monday.

"The United States will encourage the IMF to support this agreement."