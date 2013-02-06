WASHINGTON Feb 6 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is set to join the Council on Foreign Relations
as a distinguished fellow, the New York-based policy think tank
said on Wednesday.
Geithner stepped down as President Barack Obama's treasury
secretary on Jan. 25, handing the reins temporarily to his
deputy, Neal Wolin. Obama's pick to succeed Geithner, former
White House chief of staff Jack Lew, is awaiting congressional
confirmation.
Geithner was the head of the New York Federal Reserve Bank
before becoming treasury secretary in 2009. He had previously
served at the U.S. Treasury during President Bill Clinton's
administration and had held a senior post at the International
Monetary Fund.
"His coming to CFR only strengthens our capacity to produce
thoughtful analysis of issues at the intersection of economic,
political, and strategic developments," CFR President Richard
Haass said in a statement.