WASHINGTON Feb 6 Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is set to join the Council on Foreign Relations as a distinguished fellow, the New York-based policy think tank said on Wednesday.

Geithner stepped down as President Barack Obama's treasury secretary on Jan. 25, handing the reins temporarily to his deputy, Neal Wolin. Obama's pick to succeed Geithner, former White House chief of staff Jack Lew, is awaiting congressional confirmation.

Geithner was the head of the New York Federal Reserve Bank before becoming treasury secretary in 2009. He had previously served at the U.S. Treasury during President Bill Clinton's administration and had held a senior post at the International Monetary Fund.

"His coming to CFR only strengthens our capacity to produce thoughtful analysis of issues at the intersection of economic, political, and strategic developments," CFR President Richard Haass said in a statement.