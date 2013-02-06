WASHINGTON Feb 6 Timothy Geithner, who played a
lead role battling the global financial crisis both at the U.S.
Treasury and New York Federal Reserve, is planning to write a
book on the U.S. response, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Geithner, who was the longest-serving member of President
Barack Obama's economic team when he stepped down as secretary
of the Treasury last month, is credited with helping to calm the
financial storm that swept through Wall Street in 2007-2009.
But his support for bailing out big banks was controversial
and many critics have accused him of doing too little for Main
Street. In 2009, some lawmakers called for his resignation.
His spokeswoman said he had not started writing the book and
will meet with publishers soon.
The book is set to focus on Geithner's time both at the New
York Fed, which he led until early 2009, and at the Treasury. In
both roles, he was central to navigating the economy through the
crisis.
Geithner stepped down from the Treasury post on Jan. 25,
handing the reins temporarily to his deputy, Neal Wolin. Obama's
pick to succeed Geithner, former White House chief of staff Jack
Lew, is awaiting congressional confirmation.
Geithner had previously served at the U.S. Treasury during
President Bill Clinton's administration and had held a senior
post at the International Monetary Fund - both jobs in which he
gained financial firefighting experience.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Council on Foreign Relations
announced Geithner will join the New York-headquartered policy
think tank as a distinguished fellow.
"His coming to CFR only strengthens our capacity to produce
thoughtful analysis of issues at the intersection of economic,
political, and strategic developments," CFR President Richard
Haass said in a statement.
Geithner has not yet started work on the book and there were
no details on when it might be published.