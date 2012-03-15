NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. economy shows
encouraging signs of early expansion but still faces tough
challenges that call for measures to create jobs to help
restore fiscal sustainability, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said on Thursday.
In prepared remarks for delivery to the Economic Club of New
York, Geithner said the economy was now more productive than it
was before the 2007-2009 financial crisis but said confidence
remains fragile.
"That is why it is so important that policy makers continue
to work to get the economy growing faster in the short term and
not shift prematurely to fiscal restraint," he said.
"We can't cut our way to growth. Severe austerity now would
be very damaging," he added.
Geithner noted that at the end of 2012, the country faces a
simultaneous expiry of tax cuts and big across-the-board
spending cuts that together would amount to about five percent
of the country's gross domestic product.
The prospect of such a blow to national output should be a
strong incentive for lawmakers to reach some compromises on
taxes and spending, he suggested.
Geithner said the Obama administration is aiming for a
package of measures that includes some tax increases for
wealthy Americans, though that is opposed by Republicans.
"If you do not raise revenues through tax reform, then you
have to find another 1 percent of GDP or roughly 1.5 trillion
dollars over 10 years in additional savings from defense, Social
Security, Medicare, education or low income programs," he said.
Geithner noted that research shows that recoveries that
follow financial crises tended to be "more tentative and uneven"
and said it likely will take years to fully repair damage caused
by the last one.
At the same time, the administration must try to prepare for
a future in which emerging-market countries like Mexico, China
and Brazil are getting better at competing and are putting
pressure on American jobs.
One way to do that is by reforming a corporate tax system
that Geithner described as "a complex and unfair mess of
subsidies...with a very high statutory rate" of tax that varies
across industries. It needs to be reformed to encourage U.S.
businesses to keep production at home, he suggested.
Geithner has previously indicated that he is staying in the
Obama administration through this year's elections but, even if
President Barack Obama is reelected, would not be back in a
second term.
He said the country can't let up on the effort to reduce
deficits and said Americans should beware of promises that tax
cuts can pay for themselves.
"No responsible politician can offer the nation fiscal
sustainability through trillions in unpaid-for tax cuts,"
Geithner added.