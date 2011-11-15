* Europe faces tough task to balance stability, growth
* U.S. offers help but it's Europe's crisis to solve
* ECB could do more, up to Europe to decide banks's role
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said Tuesday that Europe was making gradual
progress in coming to grips with its financial crisis but faces
a complicated set of issues.
"Their basic challenge is how to make sure they stabilize
their financial system and stabilize the ability of Italy and
Spain particularly to make sure they can borrow at affordable
rates but at the same time make ... growth stronger," Geithner
told a conference sponsored by the Wall Street Journal.
"That's a difficult balance and you can see they're
struggling with it but I think they're gradually making
progress," he added.
Geithner, who has visited Europe several times in recent
months to talk with government officials and urged forceful
action to cope with the sovereign debt crisis, reiterated that
a solution was within their capacity.
"This is absolutely within Europe's capacity to solve and
it's within their ability. It's within their grasp, it's within
their reach," he said.
"They have to figure out a way to get enough political
support for what has to happen and they have to do it as
quickly as possible so they don't continually fall behind the
curve of the market."
Geithner said the United States has been "significantly
affected," as have economies around the world, by Europe's
crisis, and the Obama administration has "a big stake" in
seeing Europe get ahead of its problem.
"We are helping both directly and indirectly through a
range of things you know about, financially, and we have a lot
of useful lessons from our experience," Geithner said,
referring to the 2007-2009 financial crisis that forced the
government to take a series of extraordinary actions to prop up
the economy.
But he stressed it was "Europe's crisis" and it had to make
its own choices about how to cope with it. "Again, we hope they
make some progress more quickly."
In response to questions, Geithner suggested the European
Central Bank might be able to play a larger role. But he
declined to say whether the central bank should be a buyer of
last resort for bonds of troubled countries.
"I don't want to get in the middle of that existential
question for them," Geithner said.
"But I would say ... that there are lots of ways for the
central bank to play a more effective supportive role in
resolving this without violating the obvious constraints we
respected here ... for (the central bank's) independence and
making sure the central bank is not providing a direct source
of financing for governments."
