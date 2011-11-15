WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday that Europe was making gradual progress in coming to grips with its financial crisis but faces a complicated set of issues.

"Their basic challenge is how to make sure they stabilize their financial system and stabilize the ability of Italy and Spain particularly to make sure they can borrow at affordable rates but at the same time make ... growth stronger," Geithner told a conference sponsored by the Wall Street Journal.

"That's a difficult balance and you can see they're struggling with it but I think they're gradually making progress," he added. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville and Lesley Wroughton, editing by Dan Grebler)