WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday that Europe was making gradual
progress in coming to grips with its financial crisis but faces
a complicated set of issues.
"Their basic challenge is how to make sure they stabilize
their financial system and stabilize the ability of Italy and
Spain particularly to make sure they can borrow at affordable
rates but at the same time make ... growth stronger," Geithner
told a conference sponsored by the Wall Street Journal.
"That's a difficult balance and you can see they're
struggling with it but I think they're gradually making
progress," he added.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville and Lesley Wroughton, editing
by Dan Grebler)