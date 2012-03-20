WASHINGTON, March 20 The Obama administration is
looking for more ways to stop Iran from acquiring nuclear
weapons and is encouraged by the help it is getting from
Tehran's largest trading partners, Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner said on Tuesday.
"We are going to keep looking at ways we can bring more
pressure to bear," Geithner said at a congressional hearing. "We
are making really substantial progress, and our hope is of
course that it will alter Iran's calculations about their
interest in pursuing nuclear capabilities."
Iran has repeatedly rejected Western accusations that its
nuclear energy program is a cover for developing nuclear
weapons, saying its goals are entirely peaceful.
Countries are scrambling to reduce their Iranian oil imports
in order to avoid harsh U.S. sanctions that are to kick in at
the end of June. If countries fail to significantly cut their
reliance on Tehran's oil, their financial institutions could be
blocked from U.S. markets.
Under pressure from the United States, Europe has imposed
similar penalties on Iran's central bank, and its regulators
have ordered the world's biggest electronic payment system,
known as SWIFT, to block certain Iranian state-owned banks from
using its network to help transfer funds.
SWIFT, or Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication, operates the bulk of global cross-border
payments.
Geithner, who was addressing a U.S. House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee hearing to examine the state of the
global financial system, said support for U.S. action extends
far beyond Europe. "You're seeing Japan, South Korea, China and
countries around the world really moving with us to tighten up"
sanctions against Iran, he said.
Japan has said it is close to an agreement with the United
States over how much Iranian oil it would have to forgo in order
to win an exemption from the U.S. law. And other countries have
expressed a willingness to work with the United States.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, has said it will
fill any oil supply gap created by the loss of Iranian oil - a
move that helped the price of Brent crude on Tuesday fall to
around $124 a barrel. Geithner said the statement from Saudi
Arabia was a "very constructive signal."
In an attempt to force the administration to get tougher
with Iran, U.S. lawmakers have been crafting legislation that
would further isolate the regime by penalizing foreign companies
for doing business with any Iranian bank or energy firm.
At Tuesday's hearing, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman
questioned why the Obama administration had not blacklisted all
Iranian financial institutions.
"If you forced me to change from Bank of America to Wells
Fargo or even a lesser-known institution, that would not cause
me to change my heartfelt policy. Shouldn't we designate all
banks?" Sherman said.
The U.S. sanctions would bar foreign firms from U.S.
financial markets if they continue to deal with the central bank
of Iran, the main conduit for Iran's oil revenues.
Similarly, Europe is only forcing SWIFT to expel Iranian
banks that have been designated by the European Union for
helping Tehran finance its nuclear program.
Geithner said the administration was continuing to look at
whether an all-out ban on Iranian banks was necessary.
"If it makes sense to do it, we will do it," he said. "But
at the moment, I don't think that remaining gap itself is...
material to our objectives. If it becomes so, we will take a
look at it."