TOKYO Jan 12 Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda told U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday that he shared serious concerns about Iran's nuclear capabilities, according to a Japanese government statement issued after a meeting between the two.

But Noda also expressed concern that U.S. sanctions on Iran could seriously affect the Japanese and world economies depending on how they are implemented, the statement said.

Washington signed into law last month new sanctions against financial institutions that deal with Iran's central bank, its main clearing house for oil payments.

Geithner earlier on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart Jun Azumi to discuss Europe's sovereign debt crisis and seek cooperation on sanctions on Iranian oil exports.