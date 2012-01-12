TOKYO Jan 12 Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda told U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Thursday
that he shared serious concerns about Iran's nuclear
capabilities, according to a Japanese government statement
issued after a meeting between the two.
But Noda also expressed concern that U.S. sanctions on Iran
could seriously affect the Japanese and world economies
depending on how they are implemented, the statement said.
Washington signed into law last month new sanctions against
financial institutions that deal with Iran's central bank, its
main clearing house for oil payments.
Geithner earlier on Thursday met his Japanese counterpart
Jun Azumi to discuss Europe's sovereign debt crisis and seek
cooperation on sanctions on Iranian oil exports.