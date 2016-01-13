By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 12 A showdown between two teams of
top U.S. scientists over who was first to invent a breakthrough
gene-editing technology known as CRISPR formally began on Monday
as a U.S. government agency launched proceedings to decide the
issue.
The outcome could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars
as scientists say the powerful technology allows for easier and
more precise genetic engineering in living cells. This could
lead to advances in plant and animal research and the treatment
of deadly human diseases.
A tribunal within the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,
which initiated the proceeding known as an interference, will
now examine both sides' evidence, a process that could take
months, to determine who should own a patent on the technology.
The dispute pits a team from the University of California,
Berkeley, led by researcher Jennifer Doudna, against a group
from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, led by Feng
Zhang, and the Broad Institute, a research organization in
Cambridge, Massachusetts.
While Doudna's team was the first to file an application for
a patent on the technology, in 2013, the Broad-MIT team was
first to be granted a patent, in April 2014.
In April, Doudna's team requested the interference for the
PTO to reconsider who deserves the patent. On Monday it
designated her team as the "senior party," which means it is
presumed to be the first inventor.
Lee McGuire, the Broad Institute's spokesman, said in a
statement that the senior party status is a temporary
designation and could change after the evidence is presented.
"(We) are confident the USPTO will reach the same conclusion
it did initially when it awarded the patent and will continue to
recognize the Broad and MIT roles in developing this
transformative technology," he said.
A representative for the University of California, Berkeley
declined to comment.
CRISPR acts like a pair of scissors to cut out and replace
parts of a cell's DNA sequence. Scientists hail its potential
for treating genetic diseases, such as sickle cell anemia, and
engineering crops. Others worry about its possible future use
for editing human embryos to make "designer babies."
CRISPR is being rapidly licensed and commercialized.
Intellia Therapeutics, a company co-founded by Doudna that is
using the technology, said in a statement on Tuesday that
"Berkeley has significant evidence to support their intellectual
property."
Editas Medicine, which counts Zhang as a founder, declined
to comment, citing its filing last week for a $100 million
initial public offering.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)