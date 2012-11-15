* Gen. Dunford says has not been involved in troop level
talks
* McCain says Obama press to withdraw is feeding Afghan
doubts
* Current commander, Gen. John Allen, under investigation
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The general chosen to lead
U.S. forces in Afghanistan during the transition to Afghan
security control in 2014 avoided on Thursday saying how quickly
American troops could withdraw from the country.
Pressed by lawmakers on whether he was willing to keep U.S.
troops levels at the current 68,000 for the next two years to
reassure Afghans and U.S. allies, Marine General Joseph Dunford
avoided a direct answer. Dunford said before deciding on a
drawdown pace, he wanted to assess the "capabilities and
capacities" international forces will need to maintain through
2014.
But Dunford, who earned the nickname "Fighting Joe" in Iraq
and is the current No. 2 in the Marine Corps, acknowledged under
questioning by Republican Senator John McCain that he had not
been included in ongoing talks about troop levels in
Afghanistan.
General John Allen, the current commander of international
forces in Afghanistan, and the Obama administration have been in
discussion about troop levels for 2013 as well as the period
after 2014, when Afghan forces are to take full security
responsibility for the country.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Monday that a
decision is expected in the next few weeks.
Dunford's confirmation hearing took place against the
backdrop of a scandal involving former CIA Director David
Petraeus, who resigned Friday after acknowledging an
extramarital affair, and Allen, whose allegedly inappropriate
email communications with a Tampa socialite are being reviewed
by the Pentagon's inspector general.
Several senators paid tribute to Allen's work in commanding
troops in Afghanistan, without directly mentioning the scandal.
Some conservative lawmakers have expressed concern about the
White House push to withdraw U.S. combat forces from Afghanistan
by 2014, fearing it is eroding gains international forces have
made in the fight against the Taliban. They say uncertainty
about the long-term U.S. commitment is causing a rise in
instability.
In addition, a surge in deadly insider attacks by Afghan
soldiers against NATO troops has raised further questions about
whether local security forces are ready to take over from the
international military alliance.
"The president's repeated emphasis on withdrawal without
laying out what would constitute a successful and sustainable
transition has only fed the belief in Afghanistan that the
United States is committed to getting out regardless of
conditions on the ground," McCain, the committee's ranking
Republican, told the hearing.
Dunford testified that U.S. strategic objectives in
Afghanistan were "within reach" and said he was "encouraged" by
the increasing skill of Afghan forces, whose training is key to
the U.S. strategy.
Dunford told senators he was concerned about having adequate
forces to ensure the security during two important milestones:
the transition to Afghan security lead during 2013 and
presidential elections in April 2014.
Afghan security forces are expected to take the lead in
security matters across the country sometime next summer, with
international troops stepping back and mainly providing training
and assistance where necessary.
Dunford said the elections were strategically important to
the success of the Afghanistan mission. He said without a
successful vote, Afghans would not see the government as
legitimate and international coalition members might be
unwilling to provide the financial support they have pledged.