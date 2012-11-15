* Dunford says has not been in talks on force levels
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 The general chosen to lead
U.S. forces in Afghanistan through the critical transition to
Afghan security control in 2014 declined to speculate on
Thursday on how quickly American troops would be withdrawn from
the country.
Pressed by lawmakers at his confirmation hearing on whether
he would support keeping troop levels at about 68,000 for the
next two years to reassure Afghans and U.S. allies, Marine
General Joseph Dunford said he wanted to assess the military
capabilities that would be needed through 2014 before making
that judgment.
Dunford, who earned the nickname "Fighting Joe" during the
2003 Iraq invasion and currently serves as assistant commandant
of the Marines, acknowledged under questioning by Senator John
McCain that he had not been included in ongoing discussions
about troop levels in Afghanistan.
"That's interesting to me," McCain replied. "The guy that's
going to take over the command has not even been included in
those conversations. Do you feel prepared to assume these
responsibilities?"
Dunford said he did. McCain responded that he had spoken to
commanders at all levels in Afghanistan and they agreed that
current forces needed to remain in place through 2014 because a
steady withdrawal would keep them from accomplishing many of
their missions.
"If we can't accomplish the mission, I'm not sure why we
should stay," McCain said. "And I think that's something a lot
of us have to wrestle with."
Defense officials said later it was not unusual that Dunford
was not involved in discussions about troop levels in
Afghanistan. The typical practice is for a nominee to avoid
direct contact with future colleagues about the position until
the Senate has confirmed the nomination.
General John Allen, the current commander of international
forces in Afghanistan, and the Obama administration have been in
talks about troop levels for 2013 as well as the period after
2014, when Afghan forces take full security responsibility for
the country.
A decision could come in the next few weeks. President
Barack Obama has repeatedly shown a willingness to draw down
troops in Afghanistan faster than some of his military
commanders would like.
HEARING COMES AMID GENERALS' SCANDAL
Dunford's confirmation hearing took place against the
backdrop of a scandal that prompted CIA Director David Petraeus,
a former top general, to resign over an extramarital affair, and
triggered an investigation of Allen over potentially
inappropriate emails.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta has put Allen's nomination as
the next head of the U.S. European Command on hold pending the
outcome of the investigation.
Several senators on Thursday paid tribute to Allen's work in
commanding troops in Afghanistan, without directly mentioning
the scandal.
Conservative lawmakers have voiced concern about the White
House push to withdraw U.S. combat forces from Afghanistan by
2014, fearing it is eroding gains international forces have made
in the fight against the Taliban. They say uncertainty about the
long-term U.S. commitment is causing a rise in instability.
In addition, a surge in deadly insider attacks by Afghan
soldiers against NATO troops has raised questions about whether
local security forces are ready to take over from the
international military alliance.
"The president's repeated emphasis on withdrawal without
laying out what would constitute a successful and sustainable
transition has only fed the belief in Afghanistan that the
United States is committed to getting out regardless of
conditions on the ground," McCain, the committee's senior
Republican, told the hearing.
Dunford said countering the perception that the United
States was leaving Afghanistan would be important to strategic
success. He said reaching a status-of-forces agreement to govern
continued U.S. participation in Afghan security would be an
important milestone.
Dunford said he was "cautiously optimistic" that U.S. and
Afghan leaders would be able to reach an agreement on the issue.
Negotiations began on Thursday and are due to be completed early
next year.
The agreement would provide a "clear and compelling
narrative" to Afghans, their neighbors and coalition partners
that the United States committed to the transition to Afghan
security control in 2014 but also will "see through the decade
of transformation that needs to follow ... 2014," he said.