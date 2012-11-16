By Marcus Stern and Duff Wilson
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Nov 15 The FBI agent who
began the investigation that led David Petraeus to resign as CIA
director said that a shirtless photo he sent to a woman at the
center of the probe was a "joke" sent to many friends, and was
not meant to be sexual.
Frederick Humphries told the Seattle Times in an interview
published Thursday that the photo in the unfolding adultery
scandal that brought down Petraeus was sent to Tampa, Florida,
socialite Jill Kelley in 2010.
Humphries, who has been identified in media reports on the
scandal mainly as the "shirtless" FBI agent, was a "top-notch"
operative, according to a prosecutor who worked with him on the
"millennium bomber" case years ago.
Andrew Hamilton, now a senior deputy prosecutor for King
County, Washington, said Humphries was assigned to the case
partly because he spoke excellent French. Ahmed Ressam, who was
convicted of plotting to bomb the Los Angeles International
Airport on New Year's Eve 1999, claimed to be from Quebec and
spoke French.
"That's the first time I met him, as a case agent," Hamilton
told Reuters. "We spent a lot of time together over the next
couple years getting ready for trial, and I couldn't have asked
for more as a case agent. He was very, very thorough, and very
honest. We always thought we were very lucky to have him."
Five months ago, Kelley ignited the FBI investigation that
led to Petraeus when she asked Humphries whether the bureau
could look into harassing emails she had been receiving.
The investigation eventually revealed that the emails to
Kelley were sent by Paula Broadwell, an Army reserve officer in
military intelligence and co-author of a biography of Petraeus.
The FBI investigation revealed Broadwell's affair with
Petraeus, who cited the relationship when he resigned as CIA
chief last week. The probe also ensnared General John Allen, the
commander of NATO forces in Afghanistan, whom agents found had
exchanged "flirtatious" emails with Kelley, law enforcement
officials said.