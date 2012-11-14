* General known for sensitive work with Iraqi tribal sheikhs
* First Marine to be deputy commandant of Naval Academy
* Allen is married with two daughters
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 13 Marine Corps General John
Allen, the soberly formal, spit-and-polish head of U.S. and
international forces in Afghanistan, is not a military leader
whose image immediately conjures up the word "flirtatious."
The four-star general, who succeeded General David Petraeus
last year as head of the International Security Assistance
Force, is known for his ability to work with tribal sheikhs, a
skill that helped him turn the tide against al Qaeda in Anbar
Province in Iraq five years ago and has served him well in
Afghanistan.
So the news that Allen, a 36-year veteran of the Marine
Corps, had been snared in the same investigation that prompted
the resignation of Petraeus as CIA director last week was
greeted with surprise at the Pentagon and elsewhere in
Washington.
John Ullyot, who served under Allen at Camp Lejeune in North
Carolina in 1993, said he was all about "setting the example"
for those under him and it was "hard for anyone who ever served
under Allen" to believe he had been pulled into the probe.
Allen, who is married and has two daughters, "was known as a
kind of warrior monk," said Ullyot, who was a spokesman for
former U.S. Senator John Warner, a Republican who chaired the
Senate Armed Services Committee.
Allen's connection to the probe that snared Petraeus was
revealed early on Tuesday when Defense Secretary Leon Panetta
announced he was putting Allen's nomination as head of U.S.
European Command on hold pending an investigation.
A senior U.S. defense official said Panetta had asked the
Defense Department's inspector general to investigate what the
Pentagon called "inappropriate communication" between Allen and
Jill Kelley, a Tampa, Florida socialite who is involved in
volunteer causes that support the military.
Kelley is the woman who told the FBI she had received
anonymous harassing emails about Petraeus. The FBI investigation
into the emails uncovered an extramarital affair between
Petraeus and his biographer, Paula Broadwell, who was fou nd to
be the source of the emails to Kelley, officials have said.
The FBI investigation also uncovered 20,000 to 30,000 pages
of emails between or copied to Allen and Kelley. While defense
officials were unable to say exactly how many emails there were
between the two, the volume in pages raised concerns, they said.
A senior defense official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said the emails were "flirtatious" in nature, but did
not deal with security or military business. The official said
he had not seen the emails and could not say whether they were
merely friendly or sexually explicit.
The investigation came just two days before Allen, the first
Marine to serve as C ommandant of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval
Academy, was to testify at a confirmation hearing naming him to
replace Admiral James Stavridis as head of the U.S. European
Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
RECOMMENDED BY PETRAEUS
Allen and Petraeus have long known one another and served
together. Allen was Petraeus' deputy at U.S. Central Command,
based in Tampa.
Petraeus personally recommended Allen for the ISAF command.
D uring A llen's c onfirmation hearing for the job, S ena tor John
Mc Cain told Allen he could "think of no higher compliment to pay
a military officer" than to have the kind of support Petraeus
had given him.
Allen has served as the head of ISAF since July 2011,
managing the drawdown of U.S. forces following a surge that
helped push Taliban insurgents out of major cities across the
country.
His time in Afghanistan also has been marked by a spate of
incidents that have enraged Afghans. They include video images
of troops urinating on Taliban corpses and the burning of Korans
and religious texts taken from a prison library. There also has
been a surge in attacks on international forces by their Afghan
partners.
Allen has handled the incidents with sensitivity, even as
tensions have increased, h is s upporters say.
"I think General Allen has done a good job under very
difficult circumstances in Afghanistan," said Senator Susan
Collins, a member of the Armed Services Committee.
McCain, the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee,
said he was surprised by the probe of Allen's emails and urged
people to withhold judgment until the inspector general had
finished his investigation.
"I have great respect and appreciation for the work that
General Allen has done," he said. "If we fail in Afghanistan,
which we are, it's because of decisions that were made by the
president, not by General Allen."
"General Allen has said that he is not guilty of any
improper behavior," McCain added. "He deserves to have us
withhold judgment until the investigation is completed."
Allen, a 1976 Naval Academy graduate, served from 2008 to
2011 as deputy commander of U.S. Central Command, which oversees
U.S. military dealings with countries from Egypt to Kazakhstan,
including Afghanistan and Pakistan.
He was a deputy commanding general of the 2nd Marine
Expeditionary Force in Iraq from 2006 to 2008.